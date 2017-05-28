Navy Seal dead after parachute malfunction at Fleet Week event i - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Navy Seal dead after parachute malfunction at Fleet Week event in New Jersey

Posted: Updated:

NEW JERSEY (KUSI) — A member of the U.S. Navy died Sunday in a parachute accident in New Jersey during a Fleet Week event.

The sailor, a member of an elite San Diego-based parachute team, the Leap Frogs, was pronounced dead today at 1:10 p.m. after his parachute malfunctioned and he landed in the Hudson River during an aerial demonstration at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded immediately and were standing nearby in vessels to support the event. He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center for care.

The accident occurred Sunday around 12:10 p.m. Sunday during a planned Fleet Week New York event that featured a coordinated parachute jump by the Leap Frogs.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to his family, and I ask for all of your prayers for the Navy SEAL community who lost a true patriot today," said Rear Adm. Jack Scorby, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.

The identity of the service members is being held until family notification. The incident is currently under investigation.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.