Navy Seal dead after parachute malfunction at Fleet Week event in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (KUSI) — A member of the U.S. Navy died Sunday in a parachute accident in New Jersey during a Fleet Week event.

The sailor, a member of an elite San Diego-based parachute team, the Leap Frogs, was pronounced dead today at 1:10 p.m. after his parachute malfunctioned and he landed in the Hudson River during an aerial demonstration at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey.



The U.S. Coast Guard responded immediately and were standing nearby in vessels to support the event. He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center for care.



The accident occurred Sunday around 12:10 p.m. Sunday during a planned Fleet Week New York event that featured a coordinated parachute jump by the Leap Frogs.



"Our hearts and prayers go out to his family, and I ask for all of your prayers for the Navy SEAL community who lost a true patriot today," said Rear Adm. Jack Scorby, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.



The identity of the service members is being held until family notification. The incident is currently under investigation.