Lt. Cmdr. Frederick Crosby given full military honors at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery

Posted: Updated:

POINT LOMA (KUSI) — A San Diego-based U.S. Navy pilot who was shot down over Vietnam more than 50 years ago was given a full military burial Sunday at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.

Lt. Cmdr. Frederick Crosby was shot down over North Vietnam on June 1, 1965 after taking off from the San Diego-based USS Bon Homme Richard in a F-8 Crusader. His remains, which were recovered in 2015 and confirmed through DNA testing last year, arrived in San Diego Friday.

Crosby was posthumously awarded the Medal of Valor Distinguished Flying Cross Award.

His children, Douglas, Deborah, Steven and John were on hand for the full military burial and Navy flyover as part of the final funeral honors. They will follow the horse-drawn carriage carrying the flag-draped casket of their father.

Their mother, who never remarried, died in 2002.

