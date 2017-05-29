Comfortable and cool conditions for Memorial Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A marine layer is rebuilding along San Diego's coastline Monday, allowing for low patchy clouds and cooler temperatures throughout the day.

A trough of low pressure is deepening the marine layer through Wednesday. Patchy fog is extending into the valleys Monday morning. It will dissipate throughout the day and is expected to return overnight. Low clouds may linger, especially along the coast, for most of the day.

Temperatures will be mild but comfortable Monday with some low hanging clouds at the beaches. By Thursday, temperatures will warm again. Monday's high temperatures are expected to be 69 degrees along the coast, 75 degrees inland, 76 degrees for the mountains and 103 degrees in the deserts.