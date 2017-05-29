Memorial Day events across San Diego County honor fallen service - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Memorial Day events across San Diego County honor fallen servicemembers

Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those who have died serving the United States. Events across San Diego County will commemorate U.S. servicemembers who lost their lives in the line of duty. 

  • One of the largest will take place at the Mount Soledad Memorial in La Jolla, beginning at 2 p.m. The scheduled keynote speaker will be Capt. Howard Warner III, commander of Naval Base Point Loma. 
  • Vice Adm. Nora Tyson, commander of the Navy's Third Fleet, is the scheduled keynote speaker at the annual Memorial Day observance at the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery
  • the Vietnam Veterans of America Post 442 and Vietnamese veterans will host a Memorial Day ceremony beginning at 8 a.m., with a program of patriotic music and jazz scheduled for 1 p.m., at the Veterans Museum in Balboa Park, 2115 Park Blvd.
  • the Veterans Association of North County will hold an observance at 10 a.m. at their Resource Center, 1617 Mission Ave., in Oceanside
  • the USS Midway Aircraft Carrier Museum will host a blood drive and a performance by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Band Arizona. beginning at 10 a.m., followed at 12:30 p.m. by a ceremony featuring the show choir Music Machine of Bonita Vista High School, at 910 N. Harbor Drive in San Diego.
  • the 11th annual Memorial Day ceremony at La Vista Memorial Park & Mortuary will feature guest speakers and a Navy "two bell" ceremony at 3191 Orange St. in National City.
  • the Memorial Day Ceremony at Singing Hills Memorial Park will honor United States Military forces with  guest speakers Richard F. Gordon, Naval Aviator and NASA Astronaut, and Mark Larson of Mark Larson Media Services. 2800 Dehesa Rd. in El Cajon.

