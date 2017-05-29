Thousands of roses placed on graves at Fort Rosecrans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A group of volunteers places thousands of roses on the graves of fallen servicemembers at Fort Rosecrans National Ceremony for Memorial Day Monday.

Elected officials, community leaders, veterans, gold star families and volunteers lay about 30,000 roses before tombstones early Monday to reflect on —and pay tribute to — those who lost their lives serving the United States.

The event, hosted by the Truman Center for National Policy, began with 20 volunteers and 1,000 roses in 2015 and in a few years has grown significantly.

Later Monday, Vice Adm. Nora Tyson, commander of the Navy's Third Fleet, is the scheduled keynote speaker Monday at the annual Memorial Day observance at the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.

Related Link: Memorial Day events across San Diego County honor fallen servicemembers

Tyson has been the fleet's commander since July 2015 and is the first woman to hold the post.

Previously, she was deputy commander of the U.S. Fleet Forces Command, led the USS George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group on its maiden deployment, and was the skipper of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan while it participated in relief operations along the Gulf Coast following Hurricane Katrina.

The cemetery will be decorated with thousands of flags planted by the public at gravesites on Saturday.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Cemetery officials asked attendees to park offsite and use free shuttle buses.

Numerous other Memorial Day commemorations are scheduled around San Diego County. For a full list, visit here.