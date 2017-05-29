MTS adds additional bus, trolley service

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Metropolitan Transit System is scheduling extra service starting Monday for a three-day game series between the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs at Petco Park, a spokesperson said.

To accommodate large crowds expected through Wednesday, trains will depart most stations every 15 minutes — with greater frequency scheduled between Qualcomm Stadium and Petco Park — beginning 90 minutes before the games, said Rob Schupp of MTS.

He added that after each game, additional trolley service will operate as needed until crowds diminish.

For those who prefer to ride the bus, MTS also has 22 routes with touch points in the downtown area including Rapid 215 — from San Diego State University to downtown — and Rapid 235, from Escondido to downtown.

Schupp said game attendees can use the MTS Trip Planner function or OneBusAway cell phone app to find the best route.

Trolley stops with high capacity for free parking are as follows: