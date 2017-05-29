MTS adds additional bus, trolley service - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

MTS adds additional bus, trolley service

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Metropolitan Transit System is scheduling extra service starting Monday for a three-day game series between the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs at Petco Park, a spokesperson said. 

To accommodate large crowds expected through Wednesday, trains will depart most stations every 15 minutes — with greater frequency scheduled between Qualcomm Stadium and Petco Park — beginning 90 minutes before the games, said Rob Schupp of MTS.

He added that after each game, additional trolley service will operate as needed until crowds diminish.

For those who prefer to ride the bus, MTS also has 22 routes with touch points in the downtown area including Rapid 215 — from San Diego State University to downtown — and Rapid 235, from Escondido to downtown.

Schupp said game attendees can use the MTS Trip Planner function or OneBusAway cell phone app to find the best route. 

Trolley stops with high capacity for free parking are as follows: 

  • Qualcomm Stadium: 5,000 free parking spots (Green Line).
  • Hazard Center: Significant free parking on lower level only (Green Line; Monday and Tuesday only).
  • Palm Avenue: 499 free parking spots (UC San Diego Blue Line).
  • Spring Street: 404 free parking spots (Orange Line). More information on MTS routes and fees can be found at www.sdmts.com.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.