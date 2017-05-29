Memorial Day closures in San Diego County - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Memorial Day closures in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Federal, state and local government offices will be closed today in observance of Memorial Day. 

In the city of San Diego, that includes administrative offices, the Tecolote Nature Center, libraries and recreation centers. 

Other public facilities that will be open include municipal golf courses, Chollas Lake, the San Vicente Reservoir, Miramar Landfill and Mission Trails Regional Park visitor center. City-run pools will be open from noon to 4 p.m. 

Curbside trash pick up will be delayed one day this week.

County of San Diego offices and libraries will also be closed.

 Also closed will be community and teen centers in Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley. The 4S Ranch Sports Park office will be closed, but adult hockey activities and all fields will remain open for regular use.

County-operated parks and campgrounds will remain open. 

Normally on holidays the Metropolitan Transit System operates on a Sunday schedule. But due to an expected increase in crowds for a three-day game series between the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs at Petco Park, MTS is scheduling extra service starting Monday.

The North County Transit District's buses, Coaster train and Sprinter light rail line will operate on a Sunday schedule.

