President Trump lays a wreath to honor fallen servicemembers

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at a ceremony Monday, in advance of his first Memorial Day remarks as president.

The playing of "Taps" echoed as Trump placed his hand over his heart and military officers saluted.

President Donald Trump later visited a section of Arlington National Cemetery where U.S. military members killed in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried.

Among those laid to rest in Section 60 is Robert Kelly, son of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly. The younger Kelly was a Marine killed in Afghanistan in November 2010.

Before joining the Trump administration, Secretary Kelly served as the top Marine commander in Iraq.

Trump walked among the white marble headstones and greeted families who were at the cemetery to remember the nation's war dead.

Trump greeted a few women who told him they had lost their sons. One identified her son as a Navy SEAL. Vice President Mike Pence, who accompanied the president, hugged one of the women.

President Trump expressed his nation's "boundless and undying" gratitude to Americans who have fallen in battle and to the families they left behind in his first Memorial Day remarks as president at Arlington National Cemetery.

Trump told the stories of two soldiers who died in Afghanistan, Green Beret Capt. Andrew D. Byers of Colorado Springs and Christopher D. Horton of the Oklahoma National Guard. He also hailed Bob Dole, the former senator who suffered lifelong injuries in World War II and attended Monday's ceremony.