Memorial Day roadway statistics

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Memorial Day DUI's & Traffic Statistics. 

Statewide 

Statewide 2016 2017
DUI Arrests 942 818
Fatalities 27 23

San Diego County

San Diego County 2016 2017
DUI Arrests 51 53
Fatalities 0 0

Orange County

Orange County 2016 2017
DUI Arrests 44 48
Fatalities 0 0

Statewide, 19 vehicle occupants were killed in CHP jurisdiction, 11 without safety belts.

  • 1 Motorcyclists killed in CHP jurisdiction, 0 without helmets.
  • 2 Pedestrian killed in CHP jurisdiction.
  • 0 Bicyclists killed in CHP jurisdiction.

The CHP investigates all crashes on freeways, and on all roads in unincorporated areas.

