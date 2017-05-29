President Trump greets young boy at Arlington National Cemetery who lost his father in 2011

Photo Cred: Evan Vucci — AP Photo

VIRGINIA (KUSI) — President Donald Trump placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at a ceremony Monday, in advance of his first Memorial Day remarks as president.

Accompanied by Vice President Pence, President Trump walked briefly among the white marble headstones and greeted families, including Brittany Jacobs and her 6-year-old son, Christian, who was dressed like a Marine.

Jacobs' father, Marine Sgt. Christopher Jacobs, died during a training accident in California in 2011.