Wrongful death lawsuit dismissed against Hillary Clinton

The U.S. Navy Monday released the name of the San Diego-based Leap Frogs parachutist who died during an aerial demonstration in New Jersey.More>>
Skies were a little gray, the beaches a bit slow, but overall the Memorial Day Weekend remained safe for San Diegans.More>>
President Donald Trump placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at a ceremony Monday, in advance of his first Memorial Day remarks as president.More>>
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in connection with the 2012 attack on a diplomatic compound in Libya.More>>
Former U.S. Marine and State Assemblymember Nathan Fletcher wrote an op-ed piece in Monday's Washington Post. It calls for expanding the criteria for receiving a Purple Heart.
Fletcher believes servicemen and women suffering from mental health injuries should be eligible for the award as well.
Nathan Fletcher joined KUSI with more.More>>
Memorial Day is a time to remember those who died while serving their country in the Armed Forces. Several places in Southern California want to pay tribute, not only to the fallen, but also to those who put their lives on the line in order to protect the American way of life.More>>
Federal, state and local government offices will be closed today in observance of Memorial Day. In the city of San Diego, that includes administrative offices, the Tecolote Nature Center, libraries and recreation centers.More>>
Metropolitan Transit System is scheduling extra service starting Monday for a three-day game series between the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs at Petco Park, a spokesperson said.More>>
The county Medical Examiner's Office today released the name of a man killed after being struck by a passenger train.More>>
A 30-year-old at Beyer Trolley Station in San Diego was knocked unconscious and stabbed three times Sunday morning.More>>
