'May Gray' closes out the month in San Diego County - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

'May Gray' closes out the month in San Diego County

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A deep marine layer continues to bring gray skies to San Diego County Tuesday, and is allowing for patchy drizzle to affect areas of the county in the morning hours. 

Some light rain is affecting morning commuters in San Diego County Tuesday morning. Most areas will continue to see light mist until mid-morning. The only area not affected by a thick marine layer are San Diego's deserts. Other areas are expected to see cooler temperatures and low clouds throughout the day. 

A cooling trend continues Tuesday and will last into Wednesday. High temperatures in the far inland areas will cool to near average Tuesday and will reach about 5 degrees below average on Wednesday.

Weak high pressure aloft will bring an inland warming trend for Thursday and Friday with high temperatures for inland areas returning to near to slightly above average on Friday and Saturday. Along the coast, temperatures will remain cool, but the marine layer will weaken slightly and clouds will diminish. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.