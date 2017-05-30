'May Gray' closes out the month in San Diego County

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Homicide detectives were investigating the fatal wounding of a homeless man in North Park Tuesday.More>>
Homicide detectives were investigating the fatal wounding of a homeless man in North Park Tuesday.More>>
An Uber vehicle became stuck in a large sinkhole that developed in Lakeside Tuesday after a water-main break.More>>
An Uber vehicle became stuck in a large sinkhole that developed in Lakeside Tuesday after a water-main break.More>>
A deep marine layer continues to bring gray skies to San Diego County Tuesday, and is allowing for patchy drizzle to affect areas of the county in the morning hours.More>>
A deep marine layer continues to bring gray skies to San Diego County Tuesday, and is allowing for patchy drizzle to affect areas of the county in the morning hours.More>>
The U.S. Navy Monday released the name of the San Diego-based Leap Frogs parachutist who died during an aerial demonstration in New Jersey.More>>
The U.S. Navy Monday released the name of the San Diego-based Leap Frogs parachutist who died during an aerial demonstration in New Jersey.More>>
Skies were a little gray, the beaches a bit slow, but overall the Memorial Day Weekend remained safe for San Diegans.More>>
Skies were a little gray, the beaches a bit slow, but overall the Memorial Day Weekend remained safe for San Diegans.More>>
Memorial Day is a time to remember those who died while serving their country in the Armed Forces. Several places in Southern California want to pay tribute, not only to the fallen, but also to those who put their lives on the line in order to protect the American way of life.More>>
Memorial Day is a time to remember those who died while serving their country in the Armed Forces. Several places in Southern California want to pay tribute, not only to the fallen, but also to those who put their lives on the line in order to protect the American way of life.More>>
Federal, state and local government offices will be closed today in observance of Memorial Day. In the city of San Diego, that includes administrative offices, the Tecolote Nature Center, libraries and recreation centers.More>>
Federal, state and local government offices will be closed today in observance of Memorial Day. In the city of San Diego, that includes administrative offices, the Tecolote Nature Center, libraries and recreation centers.More>>
Metropolitan Transit System is scheduling extra service starting Monday for a three-day game series between the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs at Petco Park, a spokesperson said.More>>
Metropolitan Transit System is scheduling extra service starting Monday for a three-day game series between the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs at Petco Park, a spokesperson said.More>>
The county Medical Examiner's Office today released the name of a man killed after being struck by a passenger train.More>>
The county Medical Examiner's Office today released the name of a man killed after being struck by a passenger train.More>>
A 30-year-old at Beyer Trolley Station in San Diego was knocked unconscious and stabbed three times Sunday morning.More>>
A 30-year-old at Beyer Trolley Station in San Diego was knocked unconscious and stabbed three times Sunday morning.More>>