'May Gray' closes out the month in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A deep marine layer continues to bring gray skies to San Diego County Tuesday, and is allowing for patchy drizzle to affect areas of the county in the morning hours.

Some light rain is affecting morning commuters in San Diego County Tuesday morning. Most areas will continue to see light mist until mid-morning. The only area not affected by a thick marine layer are San Diego's deserts. Other areas are expected to see cooler temperatures and low clouds throughout the day.

A cooling trend continues Tuesday and will last into Wednesday. High temperatures in the far inland areas will cool to near average Tuesday and will reach about 5 degrees below average on Wednesday.

Weak high pressure aloft will bring an inland warming trend for Thursday and Friday with high temperatures for inland areas returning to near to slightly above average on Friday and Saturday. Along the coast, temperatures will remain cool, but the marine layer will weaken slightly and clouds will diminish.