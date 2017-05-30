Uber falls into large sinkhole in Lakeside - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Uber falls into large sinkhole in Lakeside

Posted: Updated:

 LAKESIDE (KUSI) — An Uber vehicle became stuck in a large sinkhole that developed in Lakeside Tuesday after a water-main break. 

Crews were called to investigate a water-main break just after 5 a.m. Tuesday on Pecan Park Lane at Olde Highway 80 and arrived to find a Hyundai had fallen partially inside a sink hole that developed, according to California Highway Patrol. .

There was reportedly a customer in the Uber with the driver at the time of the accident. The wife of the driver said he is complaining of back pain. There was no update on the condition of the passenger. 

The sinkhole prompted authorities to shut down Pecan Park Lane and Olde Highway 80 in the area.

