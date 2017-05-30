Homicide detectives investigate man found dead in North Park - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Homicide detectives investigate man found dead in North Park

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)  — Homicide detectives were investigating the fatal wounding of a homeless man in North Park Tuesday. 

Officers responding to a 911 call requesting medical assistance for the 38-year-old victim found him lying on the sidewalk along the 2800 block of University Avenue suffering from upper body trauma shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday, San Diego police Lt. Mike Holden said.

He was taken to a hospital, but died despite attempts to save his life, Holden said. The victim's name was withheld pending family notification.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.