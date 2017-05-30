Clairemont roadway to be named in honor of Madison High mascot

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A roadway in front of Madison High in Clairemont Mesa will be changed to Warhawk Way Tuesday to recognize the school's mascot.

City and school officials and students will hold a dedication ceremony at 11:30 a.m. to change the name of Kesling Street, according to the office of Councilman Chris Cate.

"Warhawk Way is a wonderful way to acknowledge alumni, while endowing future generations," Cate said.

His office allocated nearly $1,200 to cover costs associated with renaming the street and installing the new signs.

The event will also serve as a kick off of the school's spirit week.

Madison High notable alumni include Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, former Democratic Assemblywoman Lori Saldana and pro golfer Scott Simpson.

"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill attended Madison in his freshman year.

the 55-year-old school covers 50 acres near Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and the 805 freeway, with an enrollment of about 1,200 students.