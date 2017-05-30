SoccerCity group to hold open forums with community

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The group behind the SoccerCity proposal announced Tuesday a series of open houses to allow residents to learn more about an initiative to bring a Major League Soccer stadium and team to San Diego.

Residents are encouraged to attend one of five open house meetings where they can learn about the plan, ask questions and give input on the development of a multi-use recreational and retail space, according to Goal SD. The meetings will take place from June 5 to June 13.

“This is an opportunity for the public to learn first-hand about the details of the SoccerCity proposal to redevelop the Qualcomm Stadium site,” Project Manager Nick Stone said. “We’re looking forward to sharing the plan with the public and hearing their thoughts.”

The developers have proposed building a 60-acre park along the San Diego River, replacing aging Qualcomm Stadium with a smaller facility that would host soccer and college football games, along with housing, office and commercial buildings. The group has applied for a Major League Soccer expansion franchise. Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Councilman Scott Sherman endorsed the project this month, but San Diego State University broke off negotiations and urged city leaders to consider other proposals for the site.

The group is working to get the SoccerCity initiative on a ballot before voters. If the council does opt for a public vote, it could take place in November since it would align with Mayor Kevin Faulconer's proposal for a special election on a plan to fund expansion of the downtown convention center. That plan would require public approval because it would involve raising the hotel room tax.

The initiative gathered 108,000 signatures in March and was certified last week.

Open houses will be held:

June 5, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Town and Country Resort

500 Hotel Circle, North / San Diego, CA 92108

(validated parking off of Fashion Valley Road)

June 6, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation 404 Euclid Ave., San Diego, CA 92114 June 8, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Caesar Chavez Continuing Education Center 1901 Main St., San Diego, CA 92113 June 12, 6:00pm – 7:30pm Carmel Mountain Ranch / Sabre Springs Recreation Center 10152 Rancho Carmel Dr., San Diego, CA 92128 June 13, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. University City Library 4155 Governor Dr., San Diego, CA 92122

