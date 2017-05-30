Ariana Grande to return to Manchester for benefit concert

MANCHESTER, U.K. (KUSI) — Singer Ariana Grande confirmed Tuesday she will return to Manchester Sunday for a benefit concert almost two weeks after an attacker unleashed a deadly bomb onto a crowd of mostly teenagers leaving the singer's concert.

Pop musicians Justin Beiber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and others will join Ariana Grande for the "One Love Manchester" benefit concert at a separate concert arena from where suicide bomber, Salman Abedi killed 22 people and injured almost 50 others. Proceeds will go to an emergency fund that assists victims of the attack.

"We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win," Grande said in a statement after the attack. "Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before."

The United Kingdom has lowered their terrorism threat from "critical" to "severe" after a series of arrests in connection to a network of terrorism allegedly linked backed to Abedi. In total, 14 unidentified men have been arrested on suspicion of violating the U.K.'s Terrorism Act but have not been charged. Military personnel remained on standby if it becomes necessary, Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said.

Tickets for the "One Love Manchester" concert will go on sale Thursday. For more information, click here. To donate to the victims of the Manchester bombing, visit redcross.org.uk.