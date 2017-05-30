Ariana Grande to return to Manchester for benefit concert - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Ariana Grande to return to Manchester for benefit concert

Posted: Updated:

MANCHESTER, U.K. (KUSI) — Singer Ariana Grande confirmed Tuesday she will return to Manchester Sunday for a benefit concert almost two weeks after an attacker unleashed a deadly bomb onto a crowd of mostly teenagers leaving the singer's concert.

Pop musicians Justin Beiber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and others will join Ariana Grande for the "One Love Manchester" benefit concert at a separate concert arena from where suicide bomber, Salman Abedi killed 22 people and injured almost 50 others. Proceeds will go to an emergency fund that assists victims of the attack.

Related Link: Suicide bomber identified, man arrested in connection to Manchester bombing

"We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win," Grande said in a statement after the attack. "Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before."

The United Kingdom has lowered their terrorism threat from "critical" to "severe" after a series of arrests in connection to a network of terrorism allegedly linked backed to Abedi. In total, 14 unidentified men have been arrested on suspicion of violating the U.K.'s Terrorism Act but have not been charged. Military personnel remained on standby if it becomes necessary, Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said. 

Related Link: Victims of the Manchester bombing

Tickets for the "One Love Manchester" concert will go on sale Thursday. For more information, click here. To donate to the victims of the Manchester bombing, visit redcross.org.uk

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.