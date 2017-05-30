SDPD search for knife-wielding robber

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego police were on the lookout Tuesday for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store in Nestor at knifepoint.

The suspect pulled a knife and demanded cash from an employee at the convenience store at the corner of Oro Vista Road and Tocayo Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Monday, but the clerk ran into the back, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A second employee came out front and gave the suspect some money from the cash register. The suspect fled with an undetermined amount, according to the officer.

The robber was described as roughly 250 to 300 pounds, 6 feet tall, with a light complexion and dark clothing.