SDPD search for knife-wielding robber - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SDPD search for knife-wielding robber

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego police were on the lookout Tuesday for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store in Nestor at knifepoint.

The suspect pulled a knife and demanded cash from an employee at the convenience store at the corner of Oro Vista Road and Tocayo Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Monday, but the clerk ran into the back, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A second employee came out front and gave the suspect some money from the cash register. The suspect fled with an undetermined amount, according to the officer.

The robber was described as roughly 250 to 300 pounds, 6 feet tall, with a light complexion and dark clothing. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.