Vista man killed in motorcycle crash on I-5 in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — A 32-year-old Vista man was killed early Tuesday in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 5 in Oceanside.

The rider was traveling at high speed when he apparently lost control of the 2006 Suzuki motorcycle, which veered off the northbound freeway near Mission Avenue around 1:15 a.m.

The motorcycle hit a curb and the rider was ejected into a metal guardrail, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

The man died at the scene. His name was not immediately available.

Bettencourt said intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash.