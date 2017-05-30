Motorcyclist killed on Fallbrook roadway - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Motorcyclist killed on Fallbrook roadway

FALLBROOK (KUSI) — A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he veered into oncoming traffic on a Fallbrook roadway and collided with a Ford Mustang, authorities said Tuesday. 

The westbound rider was ejected from his 2009 Suzuki motorcycle on Olive Hill Road near South Mission Road shortly before 9 p.m. Monday. He then slid under the Mustang and was dragged a short distance, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

The motorcyclist, a Vista resident whose name was not immediately released, died at the scene. The Mustang's driver, a 69-year-old Phelan man, was not hurt, according to the officer.

Drugs and alcohol were not suspected factors in the crash, Bettencourt said. 

