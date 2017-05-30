Report: Improvements needed to county juvenile detention program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two of three juvenile detention facilities in San Diego County are in need of major repairs, according to a report released Tuesday by the San Diego County grand jury.

The grand jury also found that the juvenile detention facilities are greatly underutilized, and proposed that serious consideration be given to consolidating them.

In addition, the grand jury found that juveniles housed at the facilities would benefit from additional recreation time, a culinary class, and an auto repair training class at the Kearny Mesa and East Mesa locations.

The grand jury recommended that the Probation Department immediately address facility repairs, create a plan to close Camp Barrett, develop a long-term plan to utilize excess correctional staff and expedite the creation of a long-range master plan to eliminate underutilization of space.