Report: Improvements needed to county juvenile detention program - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Report: Improvements needed to county juvenile detention program

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two of three juvenile detention facilities in San Diego County are in need of major repairs, according to a report released Tuesday by the San Diego County grand jury.

The grand jury also found that the juvenile detention facilities are greatly underutilized, and proposed that serious consideration be given to consolidating them.

In addition, the grand jury found that juveniles housed at the facilities would benefit from additional recreation time, a culinary class, and an auto repair training class at the Kearny Mesa and East Mesa locations.

The grand jury recommended that the Probation Department immediately address facility repairs, create a plan to close Camp Barrett, develop a long-term plan to utilize excess correctional staff and expedite the creation of a long-range master plan to eliminate underutilization of space.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.