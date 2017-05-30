Torch Run for Special Olympics kicks off in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — Law enforcement officers teamed up with the Special Olympics Tuesday in the annual ‘Torch Run” to benefit over 25,000 challenged athletes in the region.

For more than a decade, the Chula Vista Police Department has served as the starting point for an 11-day Torch Run through Southern California. It involves a lot more than physically fit law enforcement agents, officials, officers and deputies. Runners from federal, state and local offices come together to run for Special Olympics athletes.

Linsday Newman, a basketball player and skater, serves as a Special Olympics ambassador.

“Just to get everyone out there, volunteers, athletes and be a global messenger like me, meaning you travel a lot I do, I travel a lot.” Newman said.

The annual torch relay raises money and awareness for the Special Olympics. The torch’s destination this year is Long Beach, where the Southern California Special Olympic Games will be held on June 10 and 11.

The Torch Run has raised $21,000 this year alone and $60,000 has been raised by all other law enforcemnent-sponsored events.

“Law enforcement is number-one contributor to Special Olympics, not corporate — law enforcement, grassroots, various events, you name it comes from the law enforcement community,” Robert Brown, Community Resources Manager at Donovan State Prison said.

The first leg from Chula Vista to Del mar will be completed Wednesday by 519 runners. On Wednesday, runners will take the torch from Del Mar to Camp Pendleton. Then Marines will take the torch across the base and pass it along to Orange County law enforcement officers. After 11 days, Los Angeles officers will take the torch to its final destination in Long Beach.