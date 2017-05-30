University City HS marching band rallies against SDUSD's propose - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

University City HS marching band rallies against SDUSD's proposed cuts to music programs

University City HS marching band to rally against SDUSD's proposed cuts to music programs University City HS marching band to rally against SDUSD's proposed cuts to music programs

UNIVERSITY CITY (KUSI) — Sixty members of the University City High School marching band performed Tuesday night in front of the San Diego Unified Board of Education Auditorium to call attention to proposed budget cuts to music programs. 

SDUSD's 2017-2018 budget proposes eliminating half of the elementary instrumental music positions. Students in 70 elementary schools would be without a music teacher.

Due to decreased enrollment the proposed elimination of the elementary music positions would quickly result in the loss of middle and high school bands, orchestras and other music classes throughout the District. 

