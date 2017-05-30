Motorist killed after solo vehicle crash in Mira Mesa - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Motorist killed after solo vehicle crash in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A motorist was killed Tuesday in a fiery solo crash on a Mira Mesa street.

The vehicle veered off Mercy Road near Black Mountain Road, struck a tree and began burning about 4 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The motorist, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene, Officer Billy Hernandez said.

The wreck forced closures of stretches of Mercy and Chabola roads and part of nearby Branicole Lane.

