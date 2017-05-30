Motorist killed after solo vehicle crash in Mira Mesa

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The White House communications director is exiting the White House. The resignation comes amid rising anxiety over the investigation into President Trump's campaign contacts with Russia.More>>
Homicide detectives were investigating the fatal wounding of a man in North Park Tuesday.More>>
Three people were in custody on a federal grand jury indictment Tuesday in connection to the Hooligans Motorcycle gang scheme to steal Jeep Wranglers and motorcycles in San Diego County, using handheld electronic devices and stolen codes.More>>
A new poll released Tuesday found Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s proposed ballot measure to increase the hotel occupancy tax to fund a Convention Center expansion has a strong chance of getting two-thirds of city voters to support it.More>>
Law enforcement officers teamed up with the Special Olympics Tuesday in the annual ‘Torch Run” to benefit over 25,000 challenged athletes in the region.More>>
A motorist was killed Tuesday in a fiery solo crash on a Mira Mesa street.More>>
Authorities Tuesday released the name of a deputy who opened fire on a suspect, missing him, as the man allegedly hurled rocks and waved a machete at sheriff's personnel investigating a disturbance in a rural North County neighborhood.More>>
A person was found dead under suspicious circumstances Tuesday at a Rancho Santa Fe home, authorities said.More>>
Two of three juvenile detention facilities in San Diego County are in need of major repairs, according to a report released Tuesday by the San Diego County grand jury.More>>
A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he veered into oncoming traffic on a Fallbrook roadway and collided with a Ford Mustang, authorities said Tuesday.More>>
