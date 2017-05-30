Michael Dubke resigns as White House Communications Director after 3 months

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — The White House communications director is exiting the White House. The resignation comes amid rising anxiety over the investigation into President Trump's campaign contacts with Russia.

Communications Director Michael Dubke is resigning after three months on the job. The news came as Press Secretary Sean Spicer held his first on-camera briefing in nearly two weeks and there were a lot of questions about a possible "staff shakeup."

Michael Dubke said he submitted his resignation on May 18, but his final day has not been set.

His departure is sparking new speculation that the Trump Administration could experience a mass staff shakeup.

Many reports claim this is the first step aimed at more aggressively responding to allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

On Tuesday, Spicer was also asked whether the president knew Jared Kushner was trying to establish backchannel communications at the Russian Embassy to the Russian government.

"I would just say that Mr. Kushner's attorney has said that Mr. Kushner has volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings and he will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry," Spicer said. "I'm not going to get into what the President did or did not discuss ... What your question assumes is a lot of facts that are not substantiated by anything but anonymous sources that are so far being leaked out."

Spicer said the reason the president is frustrated is because there's a perpetuation of false narratives and use of unnamed sources. Reporters continued to question Spicer on the same topics, but Spicer had enough and ended the briefing.