Update: Armed suspect at Orlando Intl. Airport peacefully detained

Law enforcement called to Orlando International Airport due to reports of armed gunman

ORLANDO, FL. (KUSI) — 8:30 p.m. — Orlando Police confirmed Tuesday night the armed suspect was peacefully taken into custody.

26-year-old Michael W. Pettigrew was taken into police custody after a lengthy standoff in a rental car area.

According to Chief John Mina of the Orlando Police Department, Pettigrew was clearly suffering from mental distress and officers were in no hurry to arrest him.

"Our main objective was getting him contained and that happened very quickly," Chief MIna said.

Our crisis negotiators did a phenomenal job. Suspect is Michael W Pettigrew, 26. pic.twitter.com/XAUJKecPLu — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 31, 2017

6:45 p.m. — The armed suspect at the Orlando International Airport was contained, but had not yet been detained by police, according to Orlando Police's Twitter.

Orlando Police also said that the suspect was talking to a crisis negotiator.

UPDATE: Armed suspect is contained but not in custody. Suspect is speaking with a crisis negotiator. Please report only confirmed info. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 31, 2017

No shots have been fired and no injuries have been reported, but police urged residents to avoid the area as it was still an active scene.

5:45 p.m. — Authorities responded to the Orlando International Airport Tuesday after receiving reports of an armed gunman in the rental car-area.

According to the Associated Press, Spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell confirmed law enforcement officials were on scene.

The airport tweeted that the area was contained with minimum impact to airport operations.

Incident ongoing involving man w/ weapon in terminal - Level 1 A-side, rental car area. Police on scene, area contained. Min impact to ops. — Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) May 31, 2017

Orlando international airport police presence pic.twitter.com/kNKH4EsJFH — Noodles (@iiznoodles) May 31, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.