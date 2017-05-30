Jose Soto-Ramos called as interim principal of Lincoln High School for upcoming school year

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A public forum was held Tuesday to discuss the Del Mar Fairgrounds first ever cannabis festival.More>>
Orlando Police confirmed Tuesday night the armed suspect was peacefully taken into custody.More>>
Sixty members of the University City High School marching band performed Tuesday night in front of the San Diego Unified Board of Education Auditorium to call attention to proposed budget cuts to music programs.More>>
The controversial question of who should be the principal of Lincoln High School was partially answered Tuesday when the San Diego Unified School District appointed an interim campus leader for the next school year.More>>
Vandenberg Air Force Base on California's central coast launched its first interceptor missile Tuesday.
It was all for a drill designed to prepare for any North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile strike.
Vandenberg has launched tests in the past to perfect the military's missile defense system, but this was the first time that base officials took out a missile programmed to act like an enemy ballistic missile.More>>
The controversial question of who should be the principal of Lincoln High School was partially answered Tuesday when the San Diego Unified School District appointed an interim campus leader for the next school year.More>>
A motorist was killed Tuesday in a fiery solo crash on a Mira Mesa street.More>>
Authorities Tuesday released the name of a deputy who opened fire on a suspect, missing him, as the man allegedly hurled rocks and waved a machete at sheriff's personnel investigating a disturbance in a rural North County neighborhood.More>>
A person was found dead under suspicious circumstances Tuesday at a Rancho Santa Fe home, authorities said.More>>
Two of three juvenile detention facilities in San Diego County are in need of major repairs, according to a report released Tuesday by the San Diego County grand jury.More>>
