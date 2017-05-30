San Diego residents trying to send cannabis festival up in smoke

DEL MAR (KUSI) — The San Diego County Fair starts this Friday, a big family attraction. But come September, the fairgrounds will play host to something very adult, something called The Good Life Festival, complete with marijuana dispensaries, dealers and users.

A public forum was held Tuesday to discuss the upcoming festival and the board room was packed with passionate residents who both oppose and support the festival.

It's scheduled for September 23, but board members say that's tentative, even though a contract is in place. If people dispute it, the plans will go up in smoke.

While many were there to dispute the festival, others were there to support it.

Speakers were given three minutes to plead their case, but some were granted more time, like 15-year-old Angel Jaramillo who begged board members to shut it down.

The fairgrounds is home to a bevy of family fun attractions like the San Diego Fair, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club's Horse Racing season and the Kaaboo Musical Festival.

Some parents are outraged that dispensaries and dealers will be sharing the same space that family-oriented events often occupy.

If the Good Life Festival takes place, it will be limited to ages 21 and older. No sale, sampling or gifting the products will be allowed.