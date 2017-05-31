Nearly 100 pets adopted over Memorial Day Weekend during militar - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Nearly 100 pets adopted over Memorial Day Weekend during military promotion

Posted: Updated:
Nearly 100 pets adopted over Memorial Day Weekend during military promotion Nearly 100 pets adopted over Memorial Day Weekend during military promotion

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Nearly 100 pets found new homes as a result of a Memorial Day weekend promotion in which adoption fees were waived for military members, their families and veterans, the county Department of Animal Services announced Tuesday.

The fees were picked up by the nonprofit Animals for Armed Forces, while department officials provided vaccinations, spaying and neutering, microchips, licensing and free veterinary exams.

Michael Rodriguez, a 39-year-old Navy veteran from Spring Valley, picked up a year-old dachshund poodle blend.

The dog had come into the shelter with another canine that was adopted shortly afterward. The remaining dog began suffering serious separation issues, and shelter staff told Rodriguez the animal would need a lot of attention.

"From being in the military, I understand how it is to be isolated and lonely because you're away from home,'' said Rodriguez, who served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

"I need that comfort and that companionship,'' Rodriguez said. "I get that from my wife, friends and family but it's on a different level with a dog.''

He said since leaving the Navy 11 years ago, he felt like something wasn't right, and his therapist told him two weeks ago to get a dog. He said he hopes the pet makes him more outgoing.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.