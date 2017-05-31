Nearly 100 pets adopted over Memorial Day Weekend during military promotion

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Nearly 100 pets found new homes as a result of a Memorial Day weekend promotion in which adoption fees were waived for military members, their families and veterans, the county Department of Animal Services announced Tuesday.

The fees were picked up by the nonprofit Animals for Armed Forces, while department officials provided vaccinations, spaying and neutering, microchips, licensing and free veterinary exams.

Michael Rodriguez, a 39-year-old Navy veteran from Spring Valley, picked up a year-old dachshund poodle blend.

The dog had come into the shelter with another canine that was adopted shortly afterward. The remaining dog began suffering serious separation issues, and shelter staff told Rodriguez the animal would need a lot of attention.

"From being in the military, I understand how it is to be isolated and lonely because you're away from home,'' said Rodriguez, who served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

"I need that comfort and that companionship,'' Rodriguez said. "I get that from my wife, friends and family but it's on a different level with a dog.''

He said since leaving the Navy 11 years ago, he felt like something wasn't right, and his therapist told him two weeks ago to get a dog. He said he hopes the pet makes him more outgoing.