Cloudy skies cover San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Cool conditions and cloudy skies are expected to last for a few more days before temperatures begin to warm over the weekend.

A marine layer has deepened even further and is stretching Wednesday morning into San Diego County's valleys. The weak low pressure system bringing cooler weather to the region is creating extensive clouds. Cloud coverage is expected to continue throughout the day Wednesday and into Thursday.

Patchy drizzle is expected in parts of the county Wednesday morning. 

By mid-day Thursday, a high pressure system will begin to move into San Diego County, allowing temperatures to warm Friday through the weekend. The system will also break apart clouds and sunshine will return to the county. By next week, clouds and cooler conditions will return again. 

Wednesday's high temperatures are expected to be 67 degrees along the coast, 76 degrees inland, 69 degrees for the mountains and 93 degrees in the deserts. 

