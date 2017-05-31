Man with rifle, shotgun arrested in Cortez Hill - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man with rifle, shotgun arrested in Cortez Hill



SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man is in custody Wednesday morning after allegedly firing rounds from a shotgun or a rifle in the Cortez Hill area of San Diego. 

A witness reported seeing the flash of gunfire around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in Cortez Hill, according to San Diego police. Responding officers found a man a t the intersection of 4th Ave. and Cedar Street with a shotgun and a rifle. The man was taken into custody. His identity was not released. 

Investigators searching the area discovered shell casings on 5th Ave., police said. Surveillance video from the area was under review. 

There were no reports of any damage or injuries. 

