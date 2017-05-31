Man to be sentenced for attempted kidnapping outside Solana Beac - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man to be sentenced for attempted kidnapping outside Solana Beach school

VISTA (KUSI) — A man who tried to kidnap a 7-year-old girl outside a Solana Beach school more than two years ago is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday at the Vista Courthouse. 

Jack Henry Doshay, 24, a member of an affluent Fairbanks Ranch family, pleaded guilty in March to kidnapping and assault with intent to molest. He is expected to be sentenced to 10 years and four months in state prison and ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

Doshay was arrested on April 1, 2015, in connection with the kidnapping at Skyline Elementary in Solana Beach nine days earlier. Prosecutors said Doshay's DNA was found on duct tape wrapped around the victim's head before he tried to carry her off. Staff members heard the girl's screams and she was able to escape. 

Doshay subsequently was charged in a 10-count indictment with child molestation counts involving a September 2010 crime in which he allegedly lured a 5-year-old girl behind a shed after school at Santa Fe Elementary and tried to remove her pants. The girl screamed, kicked her attacker and got away, said Deputy District Attorney Ryan Saunders. 

A judge dismissed two lewd act charges in that case after Doshay's attorneys successfully argued that prosecutors failed to present evidence to a grand jury that pointed to someone other than Doshay being involved in the 2010 incident.

As a result of the plea agreement, all other charges were dismissed.    

Doshay's father, Glenn, is a minority shareholder of the San Diego Padres. 

