The internet searches for the meaning of 'covfefe'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUSI) — The world became captivated with the word “covfefe” this morning — a word that, so far, has not been defined by the dictionary but has the internet guessing its meaning.

So how did it happen?

President Donald Trump typically connects with his fan base through Twitter and Tuesday night was no different; around midnight, President Trump sent this tweet: “Despite the negative press covfefe.”

Clearly, the President mis-tweeted, but it was too late — within minutes, the undefined word had already captivated the masses on the web:

DON'T TALK TO ME UNTIL I'VE HAD MY COVFEFE. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) May 31, 2017

Finally figured out what Bill Murray whispered in Scarlett Johansson's ear at the end of "Lost in Translation" #covfefe pic.twitter.com/fDFJUYlEz8 — Jordan VanDina (@Shrimptooth) May 31, 2017

Everyone questioned how to pronounce the word:

How does one pronounce "covfefe"? I want to make sure I don't look and sound like an idiot when I add it to my vocabulary. #covfefe — Mike Davis (@Ninja_Capybara) May 31, 2017

There are people who pronounce it cov-feh-feh and then there's everyone else who are wrong. #covfefe — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) May 31, 2017

if you don't know how to pronounce "covfefe" yer gonna be the loser at the water cooler tomorrow — Baizuo Boomer (@SultryTones) May 31, 2017

Dictionary service Merriam-Webster posted about how searches for the word skyrocketed on their website after the tweet:

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh...

.

.

.

?? Lookups fo...

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017

The tweet became one of the Predent’s most popular posts on the site before it was taken down hours later and replaced with "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!"

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

And enjoy people did: