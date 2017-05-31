Westbound I-8 closure to last for hours

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A portion of westbound Interstate 8 was expected to be closed for several hours Wednesday afternoon as crews conducted an emergency repair on a bridge.

Two lanes closed on WB I-8 at El Cajon Blvd for emergency maintenance. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) May 31, 2017

California Highway Patrol officers closed two lanes of westbound I-8 at El Cajon Blvd. just after 10:10 a.m. Wednesday as Caltrans crews worked on some sort of repair, possibly to the bridge deck, according to CHP. A SigAlert was issued at 10:50 a.m.

Repairs were expected to take several hours and lane closures could affect traffic during the evening commute, CHP Officer Robert Catano said.

Westbound traffic was already being affected at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday on I-8.