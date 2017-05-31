Westbound I-8 closure to last for hours - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Westbound I-8 closure to last for hours

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A portion of westbound Interstate 8 was expected to be closed for several hours Wednesday afternoon as crews conducted an emergency repair on a bridge.

California Highway Patrol officers closed two lanes of westbound I-8 at El Cajon Blvd. just after 10:10 a.m. Wednesday as Caltrans crews worked on some sort of repair, possibly to the bridge deck, according to CHP. A SigAlert was issued at 10:50 a.m.

Repairs were expected to take several hours and lane closures could affect traffic during the evening commute, CHP Officer Robert Catano said.

Westbound traffic was already being affected at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday on I-8.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.