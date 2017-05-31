Man arrested in connection to fatal Memorial Day stabbing in North Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of fatally stabbing his friend on Memorial Day during an altercation at the victim's home in North Park.

Brandon Kyle Cooper, 36, was arrested by San Diego police without incident at Seaport Village shopping center in the Marina Tuesday night, said homicide Lt. Mike Holden.

Cooper allegedly stabbed 38-year-old Spencer Thompson in the abdomen in the 2800 block of University Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Monday. Medics took Thompson to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect and victim apparently had known each other for ``quite a while,'' according to Holden, who declined to disclose the nature of the disagreement that allegedly led to the slaying.

Cooper was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of first- degree murder and an outstanding probation violation. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.