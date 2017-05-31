New affordable housing complex in downtown holds grand opening

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A grand opening ceremony for a new affordable housing complex in downtown San Diego took place Wednesday.

Atmosphere, a 205-unit apartment complex, with monthly rent ranging between $525 to $1,250 will provide affordable rent to those in need right in the heart of downtown.

Wakeland Housing and Development Corporation, a nonprofit organization, is the driving force behind making Atmosphere possible. Atmosphere is an example of the 'Housing First' intended to give people a permanent residence and provide them with supportive resources in order to stabilize their lives.

Atmosphere combines affordable homes designed for qualifying individuals and families earning around $17,000 to $48,000 per year with 51 permanent supportive housing apartments designed specifically for people who have recently been homeless - including individuals with mental disabilities.

Construction started in March 2015 for the $79.3 million Atmosphere development and concluded in April 2017 on time and on budget.

The community features 12 stories of modern, comfortable and functional homes around an open central courtyard with three levels of underground parking, community rooms and a rooftop deck. The beautiful high-rise nicely ties in with the architecture of downtown San Diego.

Amenities include a large rooftop terrace with a community kitchen and BBQs; first floor community room/computer lab with on-site resident programs (job search/resume building, financial literacy workshops, afterschool program for youth); two on-site laundry rooms; 24-hour security desk; kids play area / tot lot; secured on-site parking garage.

The need for permanent supportive housing is critical in addressing San Diego's rising homeless rate. It gives people who have experienced homelessness a permanent place to live so they can become stabilized and provides them with supportive services to achieve the goal of staying housed for the long term. This combination of housing and services – also known as the Housing First model – is a solution that has helped some communities in the United States reduce chronic homelessness on their streets by as much as 90 percent.



