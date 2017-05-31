Marijuana festival at Del Mar Fairgrounds postponed as organizers re-evaluate contract

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A grand opening ceremony for a new affordable housing complex in downtown San Diego took place Wednesday.More>>
A critical council vote on SoccerCity is just 18 days away. The council has to decide whether to send its initiative to a special election this November or wait until next year.More>>
A man who tried to kidnap a 7-year-old girl outside a Solana Beach school was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years and four months in state prison and must register as a sex offender.More>>
A medical marijuana festival at the Del Mar Fairgrounds may not go on as planned, it was reported Wednesday.More>>
A portion of westbound Interstate 8 was expected to be closed for several hours Wednesday afternoon as crews conducted an emergency repair on a bridge.More>>
San Diego should have enough money in the upcoming fiscal year to boost spending on police officer staffing and support for area arts programs, the city's Independent Budget Analyst's office reported Wednesday.More>>
The group behind SoccerCity announced Tuesday a series of open houses to allow residents to learn more about an initiative to bring a Major League Soccer stadium and team to San Diego.More>>
A man is in custody Wednesday morning after allegedly firing rounds from a shotgun or a rifle in the Cortez Hill area of San Diego.More>>
After a soft opening over the holiday weekend, SeaWorld San Diego is scheduled today to officially unveil its newest attractions to replace the park's "Shamu'' killer whale shows.More>>
An eighth-grader from San Diego correctly spelled Polynesian Wednesday in the second round of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland.More>>
