All Sports Report 3/16/15: Volleyball, Lacrosse, Golf, Softball - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Copy-All Sports Report 3/16/15: Volleyball, Lacrosse, Golf, Softball

Posted: Updated:
CIF San Diego Section Grossmont League Boys Lacrosse:
Monte Vista 11, El Capitan 6

CIF San Diego Section Girls Lacrosse:
Torrey Pines 10, Cathedral Catholic 9
Scripps Ranch 10, Mission Hills 9
Carlsbad 17, Patrick Henry 7
Santana 7, Grossmont 6

CIF San Diego Section Boys Volleyball:
Kamehameha 3, Eastlake 1
Chula Vista 3, Southwest (San Diego) 0

North County Tournament at Woods Valley Golf Course
Monday's leader: Hunter Reed, La Costa Canyon 69 (-3)

CIF San Diego Section Girls Softball Cougar Classic Semifinal:
Bonita Vista 5, Rancho Bernardo 4

CIF San Diego Section Girls Softball Cougar Classic Championship:
Rancho Buena Vista 10, Bonita Vista 2

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.