Copy-All Sports Report 3/16/15: Volleyball, Lacrosse, Golf, Softball

CIF San Diego Section Girls Lacrosse:
Torrey Pines 10, Cathedral Catholic 9
Scripps Ranch 10, Mission Hills 9
Carlsbad 17, Patrick Henry 7
Santana 7, Grossmont 6
CIF San Diego Section Boys Volleyball:
Kamehameha 3, Eastlake 1
Chula Vista 3, Southwest (San Diego) 0
North County Tournament at Woods Valley Golf Course
Monday's leader: Hunter Reed, La Costa Canyon 69 (-3)
CIF San Diego Section Girls Softball Cougar Classic Semifinal:
Bonita Vista 5, Rancho Bernardo 4
CIF San Diego Section Girls Softball Cougar Classic Championship:
Rancho Buena Vista 10, Bonita Vista 2