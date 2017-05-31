Balboa Park After Dark

This summer, Balboa Park comes alive after 5. On Fridays from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, enjoy extended evening hours at eight museums, as well as food trucks and entertainment throughout the Park. Visit the following institutions until 8 PM on Fridays* this summer. For more information, www.balboapark.org/afterdark
