We are a California non-profit public benefit corporation established to fund, plan and manage an annual two-day cycling fundraiser in partnership with the San Diego Padres. Established in 2013, we have raised over $4.75 million to date and funded 19 collaborative research projects at four beneficiary institutions.

Padres Pedal the Cause is a community of cancer fighters. We are survivors, families, children, doctors and researchers and we are supported by passionate fundraisers, sponsors, and volunteers that raise much-needed funding for life-saving cancer research.

The goal and true hope is that the research funded by Padres Pedal the Cause will ultimately lead to a cure for cancer.

For More Information visit www.gopedal.org