Hiker found dead on trail in the Iron Mountain area

POWAY (KUSI) — A hiker collapsed and died on a trail in the Iron Mountain area Wednesday.

The fatality in the popular open-space park in eastern Poway was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to sheriff's Lt. Andrea Arreola.

Medics pronounced the victim, whose identity was not immediately available, dead at the scene.

Arreola said she had no further details on the case. Sheriff's spokesman Ryan Keim said he had no information about the fatality.

