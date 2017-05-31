Local pastor under investigation on suspicion of multiple counts of lewd acts with minor

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A local Carlsbad pastor was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of repeatedly molesting a child for about a year, authorities reported.

Matthew John Otis Tague, 43, who ministers at North Coast Calvary Chapel on Poinsettia Lane, was taken into custody about 12:30 p.m. after being questioned by detectives at the Vista Sheriff's Station, Lt. Karen Stubkjaer said.

Tague was booked into county jail on suspicion of 16 counts of lewd and lascivious acts — two of them forcible — with a person under age 14.

Stubkjaer declined to disclose the alleged victim's age or gender, but she did say the purported crimes were not "related to his duties or position at the church.''

"At this point, sheriff's detectives have no indication there are additional victims,'' Stubkjaer said.

The offenses allegedly took place over a roughly 12-month period, Stubkjaer said.

Tague was being held on $1.9 million bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.

North Coast Calvary Chapel released the following statement after news of Tague's arrest.