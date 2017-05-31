Local pastor under investigation on suspicion of multiple counts of lewd acts with minor

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Olivia Newton-John has announced she is postponing her tour because of her battle with breast cancer.More>>
Olivia Newton-John has announced she is postponing her tour because of her battle with breast cancer.More>>
A local Carlsbad pastor was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of repeatedly molesting a child for about a year, authorities reported.More>>
A local Carlsbad pastor was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of repeatedly molesting a child for about a year, authorities reported.More>>
All lanes of the westbound I-8 were reopened Wednesday evening after emergency road repairs were completed.More>>
All lanes of the westbound I-8 were reopened Wednesday evening after emergency road repairs were completed.More>>
A grand opening ceremony for a new affordable housing complex in downtown San Diego took place Wednesday.More>>
A grand opening ceremony for a new affordable housing complex in downtown San Diego took place Wednesday.More>>
A critical council vote on SoccerCity is just 18 days away. The council has to decide whether to send its initiative to a special election this November or wait until next year.More>>
A critical council vote on SoccerCity is just 18 days away. The council has to decide whether to send its initiative to a special election this November or wait until next year.More>>
A hiker collapsed and died on a trail in the Iron Mountain area Wednesday.More>>
A hiker collapsed and died on a trail in the Iron Mountain area Wednesday.More>>
San Diego should have enough money in the upcoming fiscal year to boost spending on police officer staffing and support for area arts programs, the city's Independent Budget Analyst's office reported Wednesday.More>>
San Diego should have enough money in the upcoming fiscal year to boost spending on police officer staffing and support for area arts programs, the city's Independent Budget Analyst's office reported Wednesday.More>>
The group behind SoccerCity announced Tuesday a series of open houses to allow residents to learn more about an initiative to bring a Major League Soccer stadium and team to San Diego.More>>
The group behind SoccerCity announced Tuesday a series of open houses to allow residents to learn more about an initiative to bring a Major League Soccer stadium and team to San Diego.More>>
A man is in custody Wednesday morning after allegedly firing rounds from a shotgun or a rifle in the Cortez Hill area of San Diego.More>>
A man is in custody Wednesday morning after allegedly firing rounds from a shotgun or a rifle in the Cortez Hill area of San Diego.More>>
After a soft opening over the holiday weekend, SeaWorld San Diego is scheduled today to officially unveil its newest attractions to replace the park's "Shamu'' killer whale shows.More>>
After a soft opening over the holiday weekend, SeaWorld San Diego is scheduled today to officially unveil its newest attractions to replace the park's "Shamu'' killer whale shows.More>>