Understanding breast cancer: Signs & symptoms

Olivia Newton-John is diagnosed with cancer for second time

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Olivia Newton-John has announced she is postponing her tour because of her battle with breast cancer.

The star best known for her role as Sandy in the film "Grease" was set to hit the road in June for a U.S. and Canada tour. Rescheduled concert dates are expected to be posted on the singer's website in the coming week.

This is the second time was has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Besides skin cancer, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer for women in the U.S.

Newton-John's announcement is bringing more awareness to the disease that affects both women and men.

According to recent numbers, more than 3 million women in the U.S. have breast cancer.

Lizzie Wittig of the Susan G. Komen Foundation joined KUSI with more on the disease and the warning signs associated with it.