Sunshine returns to San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Clouds are covering San Diego's coastline for the fourth day this week, but are expected to dissipate more quickly Thursday.

The marine layer will start to diminish Thursday as a ridge of high pressure begins to build. Drizzle is again affecting scattered parts of San Diego County Thursday morning. It will diminish throughout the day, but some clouds will remain. By Friday, clouds will start to break apart and temperatures will warm.

This warming trend is expected to continue in to the weekend. Next week, cloudy and cool conditions are expected to return.

Thursday's high temperatures are expected to be 70 degrees along the coast, 78 degrees inland, 70 degrees for the mountains and 94 degrees in the deserts.