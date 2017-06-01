Sunshine returns to San Diego County

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Clouds are covering San Diego's coastline for the fourth day this week, but are expected to dissipate more quickly Thursday.More>>
Wonderspaces San Diego is a pop-up arts event taking place in Civita Mission Valley June 2 through July 30, 2017. Their mission is to make extraordinary accessible to the masses. In partnership with artists from around the world, they are proud to exhibit over a dozen works for a limited run in each city.
A first of its kind event took place on board the USS Midway Museum Wednesday night. People gathered to see a film about a combat deployment through the eyes of an Army Chaplain.
Watch the movie trailer HERE.More>>
Olivia Newton-John has announced she is postponing her tour because of her battle with breast cancer.More>>
A local Carlsbad pastor was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of repeatedly molesting a child for about a year, authorities reported.More>>
A hiker collapsed and died on a trail in the Iron Mountain area Wednesday.More>>
San Diego should have enough money in the upcoming fiscal year to boost spending on police officer staffing and support for area arts programs, the city's Independent Budget Analyst's office reported Wednesday.More>>
The group behind SoccerCity announced Tuesday a series of open houses to allow residents to learn more about an initiative to bring a Major League Soccer stadium and team to San Diego.More>>
A man is in custody Wednesday morning after allegedly firing rounds from a shotgun or a rifle in the Cortez Hill area of San Diego.More>>
After a soft opening over the holiday weekend, SeaWorld San Diego is scheduled today to officially unveil its newest attractions to replace the park's "Shamu'' killer whale shows.More>>
