Federal officials to reveal findings of Tijuana sewage spill investigation

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) — Federal officials are expected to reveal Thursday the results of an investigation into how thousands of gallons of sewage seeped into San Diego County waters.

The International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) will present an investigative report into the Tijuana sewage spill at a public meeting in the Tijuana Estuary Meeting Room in Imperial Beach at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Tijuana Estuary meeting room is located at 301 Caspian Way.

The sewage spill caused major environmental impacts north of the international border. Officials said more than 200 million gallons of sewage may have flooded San Diego County during rainy months earlier this year.