Federal officials to reveal findings of Tijuana sewage spill investigation

Federal officials are expected to reveal Thursday the results of an investigation into how thousands of gallons of sewage seeped into San Diego County waters.More>>
Mayor Kevin Faulconer has proposed to increase the Transient Occupancy Tax to fund not only a Convention Center expansion but also to fund programs that would help house the homeless.More>>
An official with the California Department of Education is expected to visit the San Ysidro School District Thursday to discuss water quality issues.More>>
Clouds are covering San Diego's coastline for the fourth day this week, but are expected to dissipate more quickly Thursday.More>>
Wonderspaces San Diego is a pop-up arts event taking place in Civita Mission Valley June 2 through July 30, 2017. Their mission is to make extraordinary accessible to the masses. In partnership with artists from around the world, they are proud to exhibit over a dozen works for a limited run in each city.
San Diego police shut down an allegedly illegal business in North Park at which customers could obtain a medical marijuana recommendation, then purchase cannabis products and apparently other drugs in another part of the building, authorities said Thursday.More>>
The group behind SoccerCity announced Tuesday a series of open houses to allow residents to learn more about an initiative to bring a Major League Soccer stadium and team to San Diego.More>>
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation into the death of a 52-year-old worker at a construction site near the U.S.-Mexico border.More>>
After a soft opening over the holiday weekend, SeaWorld San Diego is scheduled today to officially unveil its newest attractions to replace the park's "Shamu'' killer whale shows.More>>
A hiker collapsed and died on a trail in the Iron Mountain area Wednesday.More>>
