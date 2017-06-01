OSHA investigating death at San Ysidro construction site

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation into the death of a 52-year-old worker at a construction site near the U.S.-Mexico border, it was reported.

The worker, whose name was not immediately available, was struck in the chest by a hose, which knocked him off an elevated platform at the site on Camiones Way in San Ysidro Wednesday. He died at the scene.