California DOE official to tour San Ysidro school

SAN YSIDRO (KUSI) — An official with the California Department of Education is expected to visit the San Ysidro School District Thursday to discuss water quality issues.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson will discuss Thursday how the state is addressing water quality issues at California schools during a tour of La Mirada Elementary School.

Related Link: Three San Ysidro district schools halt water use after discovery of contaminants

The San Ysidro School district voluntarily decided to shut off the water supply at La Mirada and two other district schools earlier this year after high levels of contaminants were discovered.

Students at the three schools were provided with bottled water as an “abundance of precaution,” while aging pipes were replaced, according to San Ysidro School District Superintendent Julio Fonesca.

The plan garnered praise from California representatives, including State Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher, who will tour La Mirada along with Superintendent Torlakson. Gonzalez-Fletcher drafted a bill to require schools in the state to test water quality of all K-12 schools. 

