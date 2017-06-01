North Park business accused of illegal drug activity

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego police shut down an allegedly illegal business in North Park at which customers could obtain a medical marijuana recommendation, then purchase cannabis products and apparently other drugs in another part of the building, authorities said Thursday.

Officers served a search warrant Wednesday at the Green Orchard Dispensary, a "one stop shop" at the corner of Park Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue, and arrested two of its employees, San Diego police Lt. Matt Novak said.

"Customers could get a marijuana recommendation then be referred to another office inside the building where they would pay for marijuana, marijuana edibles, or marijuana concentrates," Novak said. "Once they paid they were then directed out the front door to a person sitting in a vehicle that contained all of the marijuana products."

During the raid, the personnel seized about three-quarters of a pound of harvested cannabis, 280 edible marijuana products, 2 grams of cocaine and 15 Ecstasy pills, according to the lieutenant.

The SDPD Narcotics Unit and the City Attorney's Office have shuttered 58 illegally run dispensaries since March 2016, Novak said.