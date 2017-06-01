North Park business accused of illegal drug activity - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

North Park business accused of illegal drug activity

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego police shut down an allegedly illegal business in North Park at which customers could obtain a medical marijuana recommendation, then purchase cannabis products and apparently other drugs in another part of the building, authorities said Thursday.

Officers served a search warrant Wednesday at the Green Orchard Dispensary, a "one stop shop" at the corner of Park Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue, and arrested two of its employees, San Diego police Lt. Matt Novak said.

"Customers could get a marijuana recommendation then be referred to another office inside the building where they would pay for marijuana, marijuana edibles, or marijuana concentrates," Novak said. "Once they paid they were then directed out the front door to a person sitting in a vehicle that contained all of the marijuana products."

During the raid, the personnel seized about three-quarters of a pound of harvested cannabis, 280 edible marijuana products, 2 grams of cocaine and 15 Ecstasy pills, according to the lieutenant. 

The SDPD Narcotics Unit and the City Attorney's Office have shuttered 58 illegally run dispensaries since March 2016, Novak said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.