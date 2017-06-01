St Brigid Parish Food Packing Event & Fiesta!

Location: Saint Brigid

10:00 AM - Food Packaging Event & Fiesta!

Saint Brigid Parish invites the whole community to join us for a

Food Packaging Event & Fiesta!

Saturday, June 3rd

10:00 AM — 3:00 PM

Rain or Shine!

Saint Brigid Parish in Pacific Beach

4735 Cass Street, San Diego, CA 92109

REGISTER at www.stbrigidsfpe2017.eventbrite.com

Come help assemble 57,600 meals

for the impoverished in Mexico (Casa de los Pobres), Haiti, Tanzania, and San Diego!

All are welcome To serve at this family and community event!

Young children are welcome to participate when accompanied by an adult.

Students, come get service hours!

Food packaging: Sign up to help assemble food packages from 10—11 a.m., 11 a.m.—noon, and/or serve as part of the

set-up crew, leadership team, or clean-up crew.

Hurry, time slots will fill up quickly!

Fiesta: Stay and enjoy the fiesta after your shift! We’ll have

delicious Mexican cuisine, cerveza, great music, raffle prizes, and lots of fun! Fiesta meal: Adults=$15, Children under 10=$5.

Donations: Donations to help offset the $12,500 cost for the food package ingredients are greatly appreciated! Donate online at www.saintbrigidparish.weshareonline.org, or bring/mail checks to the church office. Make checks payable to Saint Brigid Parish and write “Food Packaging Event” in the memo line. Thank you for your generosity!

More information:

Contact Caroline Kelner at (858) 761-7744 or carolinekelner10@gmail.com.

Flyer

