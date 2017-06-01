Explosions, gunfire erupt at Manila resort

MANILA (KUSI) — A resort in the Philippines was on lockdown Thursday after reports of at least one gunman lose inside the hotel.

Horrific, total breakdown, shock & awe footage from Resort World area in #Manila #Philippines after IS Gunmen assaulted the hotel pic.twitter.com/M0yX5AjN6m — Baby Boy (@Refners) June 1, 2017

Gunfire and explosions erupted at the Resorts World Manila in the Philippines around 1:30 a.m. local time Thursday, according to the resorts Twitter page. There were reports of at least one masked gunman spotted in the hotel.

Resorts World Manila is currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men. — Resorts World Manila (@rwmanila) June 1, 2017

Witnesses told reporters at the scene the gunman opened fire on guests on the hotel’s second floor, according to CNN.

#Manila #Philippines - reports of explosions/gunfire at Resorts World Manila, near the Manila Intl Airport. Avoid area & monitor local news. — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) June 1, 2017

The resort — which includes a casino, mall and hotel — is in a metropolitan area of the capital of the Philippines that has both residential and commercial centers. It is located across from Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

It was unclear if the incident was related to terrorism, but the explosion occurred at a time when the country is fighting an ongoing Muslim militant siege in the south.

This is a developing story and will be updated.