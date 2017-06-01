Explosions, gunfire erupt at Manila resort - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Explosions, gunfire erupt at Manila resort

By Christina Bravo
MANILA (KUSI) — A resort in the Philippines was on lockdown Thursday after reports of at least one gunman lose inside the hotel.

Gunfire and explosions erupted at the Resorts World Manila in the Philippines around 1:30 a.m. local time Thursday, according to the resorts Twitter page. There were reports of at least one masked gunman spotted in the hotel.

Witnesses told reporters at the scene the gunman opened fire on guests on the hotel’s second floor, according to CNN.

The resort — which includes a casino, mall and hotel — is in a metropolitan area of the capital of the Philippines that has both residential and commercial centers. It is located across from Ninoy Aquino International Airport.  

It was unclear if the incident was related to terrorism, but the explosion occurred at a time when the country is fighting an ongoing Muslim militant siege in the south.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

